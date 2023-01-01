iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

