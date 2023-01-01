iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

