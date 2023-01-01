iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Increased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 12.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 8,469,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

