iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $521,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IGF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

