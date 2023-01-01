iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Boosted by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $107.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.75 and a one year high of $143.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

