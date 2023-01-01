iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,357,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 125,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.83. 61,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,410. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $143.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

