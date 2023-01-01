iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

