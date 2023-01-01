iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.