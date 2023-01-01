iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWJV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $28.55.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
