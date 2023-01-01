iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.