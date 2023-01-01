iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Lifted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

