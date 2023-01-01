iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

