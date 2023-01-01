iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Cut by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,882,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,496,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. 446,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

