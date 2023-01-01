iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $53,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

