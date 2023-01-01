iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 254.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.