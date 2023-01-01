iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.43. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $154.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.