iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 2.3% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

