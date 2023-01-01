iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.