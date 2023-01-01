Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 48.1% in December

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 190,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

