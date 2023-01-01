JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 729,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

