Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $121.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01096169 USD and is down -31.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,969.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

