John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

