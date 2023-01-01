John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Origin Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,670,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

