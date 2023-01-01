John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 84.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 63.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

