John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $903,000 Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $17,172,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,496,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. Equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 2,826 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $136,071.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,498.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,851 shares of company stock worth $2,535,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

