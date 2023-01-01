John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. First Foundation makes up approximately 1.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $808.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

