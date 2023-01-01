John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000. Wintrust Financial comprises 5.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $84.52 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.