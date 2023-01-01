John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 219,657 Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Bridgewater Bancshares makes up about 3.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Bridgewater Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.