John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,632 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. German American Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $37.30 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

