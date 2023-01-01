Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and approximately $70,343.21 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49344014 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,108.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

