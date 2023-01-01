Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 841 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

