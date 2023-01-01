Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,122,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

LMT opened at $486.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

