Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,489,400 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 3,748,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 9,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

