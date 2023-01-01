Keyvan Salehi Purchases 55,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at C$425,220.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NHK remained flat at C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.94.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.