Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kidpik Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

About Kidpik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the third quarter worth $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

