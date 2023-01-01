Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
