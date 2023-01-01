Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.17 -$207.12 million ($2.39) -1.30 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.25 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.66

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 15 0 0 1.83 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stitch Fix and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 101.82%. Kidpik has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 903.30%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -13.41% -62.71% -28.14% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidpik beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

