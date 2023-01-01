KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 192,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,186. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

