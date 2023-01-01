Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Knowles Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 515,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

