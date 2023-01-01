KonPay Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $743,906.50 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

