L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. 716,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,221. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

