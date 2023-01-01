Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Update

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,665. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

