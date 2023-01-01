Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.01. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

