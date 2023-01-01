Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $83.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,574,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,505,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0032291 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $343.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
