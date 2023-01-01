MagnetGold (MTG) Price Reaches $0.44

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $2,189.94 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

