Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TUSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

TUSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 464,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

