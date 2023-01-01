Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $11.76 or 0.00070782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $41,064.78 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

