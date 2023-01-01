Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Update

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 42,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,614,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,862. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

