Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

