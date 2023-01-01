Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 142,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 108,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

