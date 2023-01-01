Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New Investment in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

