Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 2,899 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $323.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

